Dorothy M. Davis



Dorothy M. Davis (nee Cassidy) age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Dorothy is survived by her loving children, John T. Davis, Madonna (Mike) Gale, Gerard (Crystal) Davis, Kathleen (Len) Capristo, Dennis (Claudia) Davis; grandchildren, Michael (Martha) Gale, Andrew (Allison) Davis, Patrick (Camille) Gale, Nicholas (Sara) Davis, Gabrielle Davis, Ryne Davis, Sheridan Davis, and Tyler Capristo; great grandchildren, Jack Gale, Luke Gale, Robert Gale and John Davis; siblings, Joseph (Margaret) Cassidy, and Carol (Chet) Andrews; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John L. Davis (2015); her parents, Thomas and Mary (Sheridan) Cassidy; and her siblings, Thomas Cassidy and JoAnn (Cassidy) Cooney.



Dorothy was born in Chicago and attended Mercy High School. Her passion for helping others led her to attend and graduate from Little Company of Mary School of Nursing. After marrying John and moving to Joliet she joined the pediatric nursing staff at St. Joseph Hospital where she gracefully balanced her nursing career while raising her five children. Her devotion to her family, her patients and her faith are a shining example to all. Dorothy will be remembered for the care and comfort she showed others throughout her life as a wife, mom, sister, nurse and friend and especially during her final days as a resident at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.



The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sunny Hill Nursing Home and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the compassion and care extended to Dorothy and her family.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in Dorothy's name to Friends of Sunny Hill or Joliet Area Community Hospice.



A celebration of Dorothy's life will begin on Friday, May 24, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. There will be no funeral home services or visitation. Interment of cremated remains will be held privately. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Dorothy M. Davis at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from May 19 to May 23, 2019