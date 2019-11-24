|
|
Dorothy M. Pullman
Dorothy M. Pullman (nee Bolatto), age 91, passed away October 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Angles Retirement Community in Joliet.
Born to Peter and Anna Bolatto in a farmhouse near Essex IL., she was a 1949 graduate of St. Joseph School of Nursing in Joliet. She married Frank Pullman in 1951 at St. John's Catholic Church in Joliet.
Dorothy was a resident of Joliet after her marriage and Crest Hill after the death of her husband.
Dorothy served as a private duty nurse for many years. Dorothy then worked as a manager at Imperial Nursing Home so she could care for her mother who resided there in her final years, retiring in 1989.
Survived by her four children, Jean (Robert) Geddis of Oak Park, IL, William (Donna) Pullman of Morris , IL., Robert (Jan) Pullman of Joliet and James Pullman of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, Jordan Geddis, Allison (Terry Companik) and Ashley (Joseph Mammosser), Charles (Lisa) Pullman and great grandson's Bennett Pullman, Lincoln Companik and Maddox Mammosser : Sister, Anna Mae (Duane) Boyd of Kankakee and brother Robert (Vickie) Bolatto of Campus IL. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of sixty years, Frank Pullman (2011).
A Memorial Mass for Dorothy M. Pullman will be held on Saturday, November 30th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet. As it was Dorothy's request, Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Catholic Church of Joliet. Visitation will take place at the church SATURDAY MORNING from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019