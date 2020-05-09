Dorothy M. Richards
1925 - 2020
Dorothy M. (Malnar) Richards

Born: May 11, 1925

Died: April 25, 2020

Survived by two daughters Rita (Bob) Blondis and Patsy (Rick) Mitok, one daughter-in-law Judy (Thayer) Richards. Three grandchildren Mike (Nancy) Mitok, Marc Mitok, and Kieth Richards. Three great-grandchildren Zachary Mitok, Kristina Richards, and Jamie Eskridge. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband Harvey Richards Sr., her son Harvey Richards Jr., and her parents Stanley and Matilda Malnar.

Dorothy enjoyed camping every summer with her loving family. And every year would grow a beautiful garden. She was a Past Commander of D.A.V. Auxiliary. She was a member of Holy Cross Church since 1962. She retired from Union Carbide in 1985.

Interment St. Joseph's Cemetary, Joliet, IL.

Due to COVID 19 private services were on Thursday April 30,2020.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Gram I can't believe your gone you were and always will be my best friend forever in my heart and prayers!!
Keith Richards
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
Can't believe your gone you were my best friend and the only one who stood in my corner sadly missed but never forgotten love your grandson Keith
Keith Richards
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
Dorothy was such a sweet person. Even as a child I remember her as being young-at-heart. Know that my thoughts and sympathies are with you. God bless.
Margi Davis
Family
