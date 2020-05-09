Dorothy M. (Malnar) Richards



Born: May 11, 1925



Died: April 25, 2020



Survived by two daughters Rita (Bob) Blondis and Patsy (Rick) Mitok, one daughter-in-law Judy (Thayer) Richards. Three grandchildren Mike (Nancy) Mitok, Marc Mitok, and Kieth Richards. Three great-grandchildren Zachary Mitok, Kristina Richards, and Jamie Eskridge. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by her husband Harvey Richards Sr., her son Harvey Richards Jr., and her parents Stanley and Matilda Malnar.



Dorothy enjoyed camping every summer with her loving family. And every year would grow a beautiful garden. She was a Past Commander of D.A.V. Auxiliary. She was a member of Holy Cross Church since 1962. She retired from Union Carbide in 1985.



Interment St. Joseph's Cemetary, Joliet, IL.



Due to COVID 19 private services were on Thursday April 30,2020.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.





