Dorothy Mary Wheeler Lis



Dorothy Mary Wheeler Lis left this earthly journey for eternal reward on Monday, March, 11, 2019.



There to welcome her were her always remembered family and friends, her husband of almost 40 years, Marion S. Lis; parents, Madelyn (Maude) Whalen Wheeler and Mortimer Sanders Wheeler; her siblings, Vieana Wheeler Floyd, Walter Wheeler (Sophia), Lloyd Wheeler (Mildred), James Wheeler (Beverly) and Mortimer Wheeler; brothers-in-law, Stanley Lis, Claude Zuchowski, Richard Jachinowski, and Michael Boyda; great-grandson, Lee Botka; niece, Claudia Zuchowski Swierczek; lifelong friends, Betty and Lou Fassola; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Surviving are many beloved family members, her daughters and sons-in-law, Judith Lis Botka (Lynn), Cynthia Lis Barnes (Gary) whom she lived with for over 20 years, and Barbara Lis Bracken (Bill); grandchildren, Thomas Botka (Lori),Timothy Botka (Amy), Jason Botka (Jennifer), Jennifer Barnes Bohlman (Zach), Adam Tadej (Tami), Heather Tadej Kennedy (Shane); great-grandchildren, Keegan Botka, Kameron Botka, Konnor Botka, Kolby Botka, Mary Botka, Reese Botka, Tessa Botka, Graci Botka, Joseph Bohlman, Elijah Bohlman, Noah Bohlman, Samuel Bohlman, Austin Tadej, Ariana Tadej, Gabriel Kennedy, Isaac Kennedy, Eian Kennedy; sisters-in-law Casmira Lis Zuchowski, Helen Lis Jachninowski, Evelyn Lis Boyda; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



In their early married years, Dorothy and her husband, Marion, were very active at St. Mary's Carmelite Church along with their best friends, Betty and Lou Fassola. Dorothy was always a prayerful person and she got older the list of those she prayed for was long.



Dorothy and her friend Betty started a ladies group called the G-B-ettes. It began with a group of friends that worked at Gerlach-Barklow in Joliet and expanded to other friends over the years.



Crocheting and sewing stood out among Dorothy's many talents. She was like a machine as she crocheted a multitude of items from the loveliest baby afghans to holiday dolls, creating her own patterns, all while visiting or watching TV.



Dorothy was an attentive and loving mother, wife, sister, and friend. While she called herself a homebody as that is where is liked to be most of all, she was a successful career person working in offices for Caterpillar, Electromotive, and E.J.&E. Railroad.



Most of all, Dorothy will be remembered by all for her love and kindness to everyone, for putting everyone else before herself. 94 glorious years! How blessed were we to have her to enjoy for so long.



A celebration of Dorothy's life will begin on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy Mary Lis at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019