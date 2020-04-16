|
|
Dorothy Mildred Boldt
Born: August 25, 1921
Died: April 13, 2020
Dorothy Mildred Boldt (Schieler), Age 98, a resident of Joliet, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Pike Township August 25, 1921 and was raised in Pontiac, IL, to the late Martin and Mary Schieler (McDugle). Loving mother of Diane (Gerardo) Arias, cherished grandmother of Michael (Kim) Arias, Jennifer Arias, and Mario Arias, and great-grandmother of William Arias, Berkley and Harrison Janovyak, and dear sister of Mary Lou Boldt. Dorothy very much loved all her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Tuttle Boldt (1977), daughter Barbara Ann Boldt, and sister Bernice Green.
Dorothy graduated from Pontiac High School in 1939 and married Tuttle Boldt in April of 1942. She worked may places in her life, she had her own beauty shop, she was a "tool-girl" at the Peoria Caterpillar from 1943-1945, and worked at Johnson Press in Pontiac. In the 60's she moved to Joliet and worked at Cindy's Beauty Salon, Studio 1005, and the Boston Store. She attended JJC in the 70's and studied interior design.
She retired in 1987 after 40 years of dedicated employment. During retirement she helped out as a lunch lady and playground aid in the New Lenox school system, she worked at the Frankfort Creamery, and Gail's Restaurant on Rt. 53 in Joliet.
She was an active member of the New Lenox VFW Women's Auxiliary 9545, Auxiliary President, she worked the VFW Friday Fish Frys and dessert table, and was always in the Loyalty Day Parade. She was involved in the New Lenox Business Women's Organization and was Citizen of the Year in 2002, and a member of United Methodist Church of New Lenox (Ruth Circle Club and Friendship Group).
She enjoyed attending Tuesday Night Bingo at the New Lenox VFW every week. She also enjoyed gardening, swimming, reading the newspaper, PBS, college football (specifically Illinois and Northwestern), and the Army/Navy Football game. Dorothy was a Cubs and Sox fan and loved baking especially pies. She even was driving until the age of 97! She was a resident of the Sunnyhill Nursing Home since November 2019.
Thank you to Sunnyhill nursing staff and St. Joe's Hospital 8th floor staff. The family would like to thank all friends and family for all the love and support.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family. Info at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2020