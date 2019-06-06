Dorothy Rose Macejik



Dorothy Rose Macejik (nee Novotny) - of Minooka, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, age 84 years.



Survived by her husband of 65 years Joseph Macejik. Two sons Joseph (Judy) Macejik, Glen (Sandra) Macejik. Two daughters Lynn West and Sharon (John) Roschay. Six grandchildren Tory, Joe, Cole, Katie, Bradley and Hillary.Two great-grandchldren. Her brother John Novotny and sister Rose O'Donnell.



Dorothy was born November 9, 1934 in Chicago to John and Rose (nee Rezabek) Novotny. Graduate of Morton High School in Cicero, Class of 1952. Dorothy was a legal secretary and had several part time jobs to help support the family such as waitress, cashier and jewelry sales person. Lifelong choir member of Our Lady of Charity in Cicero and St. Ann's Catholic Church in Channahon. Dorothy was an active participant in numerous church organizations. She touched many lives though volunteerism at church, community organizations and as a docent at Brookfield Zoo.



Lying in State at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 24500 S Navajo Dr, Channahon, Saturday, June 8th from 9:00 A.M. until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, June 7th from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M.



For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com. Published in The Herald-News from June 6 to June 7, 2019