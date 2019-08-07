|
|
Dorothy R. Meintel
Dorothy "Dolly" R. Meintel (nee Forte), age 86, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019 with her family by her side.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Lois O'Donnell, Julia Nickel, Patricia Scott, Louis (Cheryl) Meintel, Eugenia (Bill) Sobodas, Doug (Connie) Parini; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great granchilden also survive. Beloved by numerous nieces and nephews around the country and her family in Bivona, Silicy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene E. Meintel; daughter Florence (Lorie) Parini; grandson Louis Eugene Meintel, son-in-law Teddy J. Wright and her parents, August (Florence) Forte.
Dorothy graduated from Tridelphia High School in Wheeling, WV. Dolly devoted her life to her husband and family. She was very involved with the Church of St. Anthony and the American Italian Cultural Society. Dolly was loved by everyone that knew her.
She will be dearly missed, and we are so grateful to have had her for 86 beautiful years. She is with her family in heaven.
A very special thank you to the Joliet Area Community Hospice team, especially her nurse, Mary. Also her care taker, Violetta for her dedicated and kind-hearted care during this most difficult time.
A private family service will held. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
