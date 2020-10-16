Dorothy Radtke
Dorothy "Jean" Radtke, nee Ellis, age 87, went home to heaven after a short illness, Jean was beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Radtke for over 40 years; loving mother of Mary (the late Scott) Fraser, Rich Radtke Jr. and Ann (Rob) Pettey; treasured grandma of Chris (Kat) Fraser, Heather (Matt) Dickinson, Jennifer Fraser, Melissa Fraser, Erin Pettey, and Ryan Pettey. She was most excited about her first great-grandchild expected to arrive this December; devoted daughter of the late Herb the late Mary Ellis and sister of the late Herbert (the late Sue) Ellis; caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. Jean spent her entire life in Illinois, working as a teacher at Whittier Elementary School, Northlake (District 87) and a teacher's aide at St. Alexander School, Villa Park. It was through teaching she met many lifelong friends that continued to together regularly well after retirement. Jean was devout in her Catholic faith and would attend mass daily with her best friend Lillian Schroeder. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, ( mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 South York Road (at Madison). Interment Arlington Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S Cornell, Villa Park, IL 60181. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com