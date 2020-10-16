1/
Dorothy Radtke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Radtke

Dorothy "Jean" Radtke, nee Ellis, age 87, went home to heaven after a short illness, Jean was beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Radtke for over 40 years; loving mother of Mary (the late Scott) Fraser, Rich Radtke Jr. and Ann (Rob) Pettey; treasured grandma of Chris (Kat) Fraser, Heather (Matt) Dickinson, Jennifer Fraser, Melissa Fraser, Erin Pettey, and Ryan Pettey. She was most excited about her first great-grandchild expected to arrive this December; devoted daughter of the late Herb the late Mary Ellis and sister of the late Herbert (the late Sue) Ellis; caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. Jean spent her entire life in Illinois, working as a teacher at Whittier Elementary School, Northlake (District 87) and a teacher's aide at St. Alexander School, Villa Park. It was through teaching she met many lifelong friends that continued to together regularly well after retirement. Jean was devout in her Catholic faith and would attend mass daily with her best friend Lillian Schroeder. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, ( mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 South York Road (at Madison). Interment Arlington Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Alexander Catholic Church, 300 S Cornell, Villa Park, IL 60181. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Wake
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gibbons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved