Dorothy Sladcik
Dorothy Sladcik nee Gergits, age 87 passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, a resident of Romeoville since 1961, formerly of Chicago.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children Leanne (Brett) Shaw and Kenneth (Stacie) Sladcik; grandchildren Breanne, Ryan (Cinthya), Genevieve Shaw, Cory Sladcik and Rebecca (Ryan) also great grandchildren Maverick and Myles. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Sladcik, parents Felix (Mary) Gergits also a sister Elaine (Joe) Janky.
Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Friday April 12, 2019, 9:30 am from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville for a 10:00 am Mass. Interment will take place privately, St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park at a later date.
(andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2019