Dorothy Slejko



Dorothy Slejko, 92, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Greenfield, WI.



She was born November 17, 1926, as the seventh of ten children of Croatian immigrants George and Cenka (Bajt) Hibler.



She is preceded in death by her husband Leon, with whom she lived in Rockdale, IL for their entire married life.



Dorothy is the beloved mother and mother-in-law of Cenka and Michael Kaminski and the cherished grandmother of Conrad Kaminski. She is survived by her sister, Emma Schultz, brothers, Harold (Elena) and James (Diane) Hibler; and sister-in-law, Mildred Hibler. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, George (Josephine), John (Marcella), and Frank Hibler; sisters, Julia (William) Halpin, Loretta (Roman) Sukley, and Mamie Hibler (in infancy); and brother-in-law, James Schultz.



She was also preceded in death by Leon's siblings: Anton (Mary) Slejko, Ann (John) Bozich, Ladislaus (Bess) Slejko, Josephine Slejko, and Erna (John) Giacometti.



Dorothy was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Rockdale and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She loved to play the piano, cook and bake, and make sure no one ever left her table hungry. She moved to Wisconsin in 2006 where she continued to make friends with her ever-present smile and sunny outlook.



Many thanks to the community and staff at Clement Manor for their loving care of Dorothy.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clement Manor (3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield, WI 53228) appreciated. www.clementmanor.com/donate-now



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd. Joliet, IL 60435, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy Slejko at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from June 23 to June 28, 2019