The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SLEJKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY SLEJKO


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOROTHY SLEJKO Obituary
Dorothy Slejko

Dorothy Slejko, 92, passed away on June 15, 2019, in Greenfield, WI.

She was born November 17, 1926, as the seventh of ten children of Croatian immigrants George and Cenka (Bajt) Hibler.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon, with whom she lived in Rockdale, IL for their entire married life.

Dorothy is the beloved mother and mother-in-law of Cenka and Michael Kaminski and the cherished grandmother of Conrad Kaminski. She is survived by her sister, Emma Schultz, brothers, Harold (Elena) and James (Diane) Hibler; and sister-in-law, Mildred Hibler. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers, George (Josephine), John (Marcella), and Frank Hibler; sisters, Julia (William) Halpin, Loretta (Roman) Sukley, and Mamie Hibler (in infancy); and brother-in-law, James Schultz.

She was also preceded in death by Leon's siblings: Anton (Mary) Slejko, Ann (John) Bozich, Ladislaus (Bess) Slejko, Josephine Slejko, and Erna (John) Giacometti.

Dorothy was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Rockdale and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She loved to play the piano, cook and bake, and make sure no one ever left her table hungry. She moved to Wisconsin in 2006 where she continued to make friends with her ever-present smile and sunny outlook.

Many thanks to the community and staff at Clement Manor for their loving care of Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clement Manor (3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield, WI 53228) appreciated. www.clementmanor.com/donate-now

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Rd. Joliet, IL 60435, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Dorothy Slejko at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from June 23 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now