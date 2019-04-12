Dorothy Woldt



Born: July 7, 1925



Died: April 5, 2019



Dorothy "Dottie" Woldt, age 93, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Dottie was born on July 7, 1925 in Woodward, Oklahoma. She lived in Little Rock, Arkansas until she married Harold F. Woldt Sr., and moved to Joliet, Illinois. Harold and Dottie ran a successful landscaping business in Joliet until their retirements.



At 16, Dottie sang over the radio at KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas. In her later years, she was active on many committees at the Joliet County Club, made bandages for the American Cancer Society, delivered Meals on Wheels for six years and was her husband's right hand when he was chairman of the March of Dimes.



When Harold passed away in 1992, she moved to their condo in Bradenton, Florida where the two of them had spent many enjoyable years. Harold could be seen on the golf course and Dottie shopping with her best friends Cele Musser and Bernadine Meader. Everyone there looked forward to their annual cocktail parties.



Dottie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Harold F. Woldt Sr., her daughter-in-law Carol Woldt, her mother Callie Stevens Lansdowne, her brothers Jack and Peck Lansdowne and sisters Mary Shepard and Virginia Cobb.



Dottie is survived by her children. Harry (Lisa) Woldt of Calabasas, California, Larry Woldt of Alexandria, Virginia, Sandy (William) Adams of Chandler, Arizona, Joey (Jim) Erickson of Joliet, Illinois, and her honorary son, Tim McCarthy of Shorewood, Illinois; her grandchildren Lauren Kapler of Graham, North Carolina, Samantha and Whitney "Doodlebug" Adams of Chandler, Arizona, Katie and Caroline Woldt of Sherman Oaks, California and her great grandchildren Cameron and Evan Kapler of Graham, North Carolina.



Dottie's children would like to thank everyone on staff at The Windsor of Bradenton and Hospice who delivered such wonderful and gracious care to our Mother.



Per Dottie's request, she will be cremated and brought back to Joliet to join her beloved husband.



There will be no services.



Donations to , the Veteran's Association, or the March of Dimes would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019