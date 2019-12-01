|
Douglas C. Bedinger, Sr.
Age 67, a longtime Channahon, IL resident passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 6, 1952 in Savanna, IL to the late Joyce (nee Sevey) and Harold Bedinger. Doug was raised in Joliet, IL and graduated with the class of 1970 from Joliet Central High School. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Darlene (nee Pieper) Bedinger; loving father of Douglas Jr.(Mary), Timothy (Corina) and Kirk (Loryl) Bedinger; proud grandfather of Bailee and Douglas III; Braiden and Emma; Brooklyn and Briggs. Also surviving are two sisters, Marie Cramblett and Deborah (Ernest) Manrrique as well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Doug retired in 2015 as a Business Representative with the IBEW Local #15. He was formerly employed by ComED and in his youth, he worked at one of the steel mills off Collins Street in Joliet. He coached football, baseball and wrestling over the years in Joliet and Channahon. Hobbies included deer hunting and watching his grandkids play sports and simply just being kids.
A memorial visitation for Doug will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 until Services begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Inurnment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to benefit his grandchildren's education would be appreciated. A fund is being established at Edward Jones in Champaign, IL attn: Darrold Kennedy, 1912 Round Barn Rd Suite E, Champaign, IL 61821. Other preferred forms of memorials are to the Shriners Hospital or Lurie Children's Hospital.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2019