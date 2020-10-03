Douglas James Clark



Born: June 25, 1966



Died: July 19, 2020



Douglas James Clark, age 54 of Ehrenberg, AZ, formerly Channahon, IL suddenly passed away July 19, 2020.



He was born June 25, 1966 in Joliet, IL, son of Beverly and James L. Clark Jr.



Surviving are his mother, Beverly Clark, his brothers William Clark (Gail Strine) and David Clark (Donna), his niece Courtney Clark, his step grandson Aden Rulien and his sister in law Tracy Clark.



Preceded in death by his father James L Clark, Jr, his maternal grandparents Raymond and Sadie Platt, his paternal grandparents Joan and James L Clark Sr.



Doug received his certificate in Culinary Arts from Joliet Junior College and he had a passion for traveling.



The family will be holding private services.





