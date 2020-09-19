1/1
Douglas Kurt Walker
Douglas Kurt Walker

Douglas Kurt Walker departed this world on Sept. 7, 2020 after a hard-fought battle against cancer and it's complications.

Doug was a beloved husband to Alicia, a caring and loving son to Marge Aceto and a friend to his siblings: Jerry, Mike, David, Nancy Erzinger, Tammy Horvath, and Kelly McGowen. They shared so much laughter through so many rough times. His many nieces and nephews will miss him in so many little ways.

Doug leaves behind a world a little less filled with humor and laughter. He was definitely a "yes" man. If you wanted to do something fun, he wanted to be included. His answer was always "let's go!".

He traveled the world, and enjoyed eating new foods, meeting new people, and walking, always walking new paths.

He left behind a myriad of friends from coast to coast. Once you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He spent his career working with Information Technology, and was always an important member of whatever team he worked with, wherever he was sent.

Doug was born and raised in Joliet. He was badly burned in a house fire at four years old, where he lost a young sister, Patty and was sent the the Shriner Hospital in Chicago to recover. Even that tragic start couldn't keep him down. He recovered and never looked back. He never chose to dwell on the bad - always to good, he chose joy.

Please celebrate his life in the way you see most fit, and know that he will be watching and smiling.


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
