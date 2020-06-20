Douglas M. Bell



Born: July 12, 1963; in Topeka, KS



Died: May 30, 2020; in Harrison, AR



Douglas M. Bell ("Doug"), age 56, passed away on May 30th, 2020 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, Arkansas.



Doug was born on July 12, 1963 in Topeka, Kansas. Doug graduated high school from Olathe South in 1982 and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Geology.



Doug spent many years as a successful executive in Chicago and Kansas City. He enjoyed being on the water, sharing stories with people around him, fly-fishing on the river and spending time with his children. Doug enjoyed many memories with his loving girlfriend, Donna.



Doug leaves behind three wonderful children, Paul, Tyler and Mackenzie Bell of Crest Hill, IL. He is also survived by a twin brother Daniel Bell and two sisters, Sandra Chacey and Deborah Bell Siscoe. Doug is preceded in death by his mother, Julie Burch and maternal grandparents, Paul and Margaret Nelson.



Doug will be deeply missed by his family, friends and 4 very special dogs.



Services to be held at a later date.





