Irvin R. Drafke
Irvin R. Drafke "Cowboy" age 86, passed away peacefully at Joliet Hospice Home on August 9, 2019. Irv was a veteran of the United States Army who served his country in Korea. Among the things he loved doing was riding on his lawnmower and taking care of the yard, visiting with his friends at the Lockport McDonald's, and playing slots down at Harrah's. Irv was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Drafke of Lemont; his son John Irvin Drafke; four brothers, Gilbert, Gordon, LeRoy, and John; and three sisters, Florence, Betty, and Lillian. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Bianco); his son Steven Drafke of Lockport; three grandsons, John, Robert, and Michael; three sisters, Lois Mankowski, Dorothy Bumber, and Delores Kucera; one brother, Arnold Drafke, daughter-in-law Carol Drafke who resides in Carson City, Nevada; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Veterans Administration and the staff at Joliet Hospice House for helping them take care of their dad for the past several years.
Per Irvin's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at O'Neil Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019