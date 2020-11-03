1/
Duane K. (Knafl) Moyer
Duane K. Moyer

(Nee Knafl)

"Dee" age 82, late of Lockport passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago, living in Glen Ellyn, Plainfield and the Lago Vista Community in Lockport for the past 15 years. Duane was a dedicated schoolteacher, teaching in Bellwood, Bloomingdale and for the Chicago Public School district for many dedicated years. After retiring from teaching she worked at her husband's State Farm Insurance Company for 13 years. Graduated from Farragut High School, went to the University of Illinois and received a bachelors degree from the University of Texas. She loved to read, dance, sing, playing the piano and violin, she was very creative, loved painting, was intrigued by metaphysical subjects, enjoyed pinochle and bridge, but above else she loved spending the winters in Florida and time with her family.

Preceded in death by her beloved son, Eric Moyer (2019); her parents, Emil and Beatrice Knafl; her furry companions her cats, Heidi and Chicky.

Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Kenneth Moyer; cherished daughter, Juli (Joseph) Polino; and adored granddaughter, Jessica Polino. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 9:00am until time of Memorial Service at 11:00am. A private family Inurment immediately following services. To sign to online guestbook or to attain directions please visit www.oneilfuneralhome.com

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing practices are required.



Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
