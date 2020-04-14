Home

Dwight Delars McEwen

Dwight Delars McEwen Obituary
Dwight Delars McEwen

Born: August 2, 1952

Died: April 3, 2020

Dwight Delars McEwen age 67, departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Saint Joseph Medical Center, with his wife at his side. Dwight was born August 2, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana , to the late John D McEwen and Alice Pearl McEwen.

He was a graduate of Joliet East High School. Dwight was a U.S Marine, where he received a degree in Computer Technology. Dwight was raised in the church, Mount Olive, Joliet. And recently a parishioner of Brown Chapel Church .

Dwight precedes his parents John and Alice McEwen; siblings: Dr. Terry Irby(Harry), Bridget Churchill (Richard), and Eric Jerome McEwen.

Dwight is survived by his loving wife , Patricia Gavin, his children, Demond (Peanut) Barnes, and Lynette McEwen. Siblings, John D. McEwen(Azalea), Ingrid A Snapp(Clyde), Leonard S. McEwen(Sheila), PamS McEwen, Anthony M. McEwen, Alice M. McEwen. Grandchildren Diamonte Gaston, Arian Hart, Alexandra Barnes , and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00 am visitation and final words of blessing at 12:00 . at Brown Chapel Church, 1502 Mills Rd, Joliet Pastor Darius Thomas Curtis, officiating. Range Funeral Home provided services.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020
