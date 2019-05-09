Earl Leon Johnson



Born: March 31, 1933; in Augusta, KS



Died: May 6, 2019; in Topeka, KS



Earl Leon Johnson, 86, of Topeka, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Homestead of Topeka. Earl was born March 31, 1933 in Augusta, KS, the son of James F. and Glenys (Mangus) Johnson. He married Mary Lee Davis in Ames, IA. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2013.



He was a 1951 graduate of Augusta High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Iowa State University. He served in the United States Coast Guard on the icebreaker, USCGC Northwind, in Alaska and Antarctica. Earl was employed as a Chemical Engineer for Mobil Oil in Operations Management for 35 years, with stints in St. Louis, Augusta, New York City, and Joliet, IL After retirement, he and his wife, Mary Lee co-owned and operated Cascade Cottages inside Rocky Mountain National Park.Earl was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Augusta, KS, Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet, IL, and attended Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka. Earl also served as the Augusta School Board President. He faithfully supported each of his three sons in their various athletic endeavors and enjoyed listening to and playing music, gardening, photography, and traveling with Mary Lee.



Survivors include sons, Dr. Greg (Kathy) Johnson, Topeka, Brent (Jane) Johnson, Tallahassee, FL, and Barry (Heidi) Johnson, Houston, TX; grandchildren, Dr. Eric (Jessica) Johnson, Blair (Jeslyn) Johnson, Alexis (Andrew) Bakofsky, and Kara (Mark) Mathias; great-grandchildren: Sophia and Victoria Johnson, Brynlee, Parker, and Beckett Johnson, Leo and Josephine Mae Bakofsky, Mycah and Hayden Mathias.



Earl was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marjorie Holman.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Rocky Mountain National Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or the , 3625 SW 29th St #102, Topeka, KS 66614, . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.dovetopeka.com.



The Johnson family wishes to thank the caregivers at Homestead of Topeka and Midland Care. Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2019