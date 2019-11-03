|
|
E.J. Akeman
E.J. "Ed" Akeman, Born December 3, 1943 passed away on October 23, 2019 at age 75 of an Agent Orange-related illness. Former Joliet, IL City Councilman from 1979-1986. Resident of Joliet, IL and Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Raised in Indianapolis, Inc, came to Joliet in 1971 and co-founded International Games, Inc. The makers of card games UNO and Skip-Bo and many other products. Retiring in 1989 and selling to Mattel in 1993.
After his mother's death he donated to the City of Indianapolis Park District, 5 acres of land now the TOLIN-AKEMAN PARK at the corner of Shelbyville Road and Linwood Ave. Named after his grand-father Earl Tolin, a local educator and his father Jerry Akeman a Sgt. Detective on the Indianapolis Police Department who passed in the line of duty in 1954.
Preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Marie Akeman of Indianapolis, IN, two brothers and one sister of Louisville, KY and sister Shirlee of Arizona.
Survived by his wife Linda (Kropf) Akeman of Joliet and Lakewood Ranch, FL, one daughter Kristina (Chad) Strader of Napa, CA. Sons Brian and Brad Akeman of Tampa, FL. Grandchildren, Chelsea (Johnny), Fresno CA, Connor, Carlyn, Griffin, Evan and Gracie Akeman of Tampa, FL. Two great grandchildren, Dustin and Cheyenne of Fresno, CA.
Survived by his siblings, Bill Apple of Louisville, KY, sisters Judy Sigler and Sandy Tezak of Arizona. Cousins, Susie (Phil), DesJean, Steve (Vicki) Tolin, Sharon (Pete) Piazza and Jimmy (Sharon) Tolin of Indianapolis and Doreen (Jim) Miller of Pennegrove, CA, and extended family John Delrose and John Juricic of Joliet.
He was a member of the U.S. Navy and a Combat Vietnam Veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW, Cantigny Post.
He was a member of many boards and commissions throughout his life.
International Games, Inc., Board of Directors, Joliet Catholic H.S. Board for three years, City of Joliet Finance Committee for four years. City of Joliet Refuse commission for three years, City of Joliet Water Commission for five years and the Public Works Commission for City of Joliet three years.
Former member of the Joliet Exchange Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Will County. Our Lady of Angels Olafest Co-Chairman with wife Linda for two years.
Coached St. Joe's Boys Baseball from 1974-1981 and Managed the Mustang and Bronco All-Star teams. Coached St. Rays Boys Basketball 1986-1987.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 would be appreciated.
A celebration of Ed's life will begin on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Ed Akeman at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019