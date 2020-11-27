Eddie David Page



Born: February 15, 1944; in Raleigh, MS



Died: November 19, 2020; in Naperville, IL



Eddie David Page was born February 15, 1944 to Sam and Essie (Curry) Page in Raleigh, MS. He departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Alden Estates of Naperville, Illinois.



He accepted Christ at an early age. He worked at Kroehler Furniture in Naperville, IL until they relocated. He began working at Ecolab until his retirement after 28 years of dedicated service.



His favorite pastime was shining shoes, cooking, dressing to the "T" with his Stacey Adams and he truly loved his family. He was always available whenever help was needed. He would fuss but still perform the task anyway.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Sam and Essie Page; daughter, Veronica Lynn Page; four brothers, Willie Ed Page, Wilson Lee Page, Sammie Lee Page, and Jerald Jason Page; granddaughter, Rica Renee Wolfe and great grandson, Jamel Martin, Jr.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Thelmon Page; children, Robyn (William) Ammons, David (Erica) Page, Belinda Page and Nicole Page; two brothers, Jerry (Martina) Page and Zeno (Clarice) Page; seven sisters, Ellistine Yarbrough of Joliet, IL, Magnolia (Joseph) Farmer of Joliet, IL, Sarah (Albert) Brown of Ruleville, MS, Vivian Buchannan of Joliet, IL, Justina Page of Euless, TX, Brenda Page of Joliet, IL and Undra Page of Hurst, TX; grandchildren, Niketa Page, Da've (Latesha) Houston, Jason Page, De'Andre Page, Carlitha Wilder and Carmella Wilder; great grandchildren, Jevon Page, Ja'Niya Martin, Sadayia Houston, Ja'Nia Wolfe, Aiden Williams, Da've Houston, Jr. and Skyla Houston; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Bishop Craig L. Purchase, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





