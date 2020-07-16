EDDIE L. PIERCE



Born: February 20, 1941



Died: July 11, 2020



Pastor Eddie L. Pierce, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather departed this life on July 11, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.



Born in Louin, Mississippi, a long-time resident of Joliet, Illinois.



Preceded in death by his father, Sam Pierce; mother, Oneta Pierce; sisters, Nancy Carr, Lula Alexander, Elizabeth Jessup; brothers, Lawrence and Samuel Pierce; father-in-law, Webster Voss; brother-in-law, Vernon Voss, Robert Abbott; nephews, Raphael Voss, Elbert "Lee" Conway.



Pastor Pierce is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie; four sons, Darnell (Regina) Pierce, Lennell (Whanda) Pierce, Chad (Desirae) Pierce and Rodney (Christy) Pierce; one brother, Rev. Charles Pierce of Mississippi; god-daughter, Bridget (Al) Hill of Houston Texas; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home and Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am at Friendship Baptist Church, 201 Sherman St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 am, Pastor Gary R. Williams, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



