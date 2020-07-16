1/1
Eddie L. Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDDIE L. PIERCE

Born: February 20, 1941

Died: July 11, 2020

Pastor Eddie L. Pierce, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather departed this life on July 11, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital.

Born in Louin, Mississippi, a long-time resident of Joliet, Illinois.

Preceded in death by his father, Sam Pierce; mother, Oneta Pierce; sisters, Nancy Carr, Lula Alexander, Elizabeth Jessup; brothers, Lawrence and Samuel Pierce; father-in-law, Webster Voss; brother-in-law, Vernon Voss, Robert Abbott; nephews, Raphael Voss, Elbert "Lee" Conway.

Pastor Pierce is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie; four sons, Darnell (Regina) Pierce, Lennell (Whanda) Pierce, Chad (Desirae) Pierce and Rodney (Christy) Pierce; one brother, Rev. Charles Pierce of Mississippi; god-daughter, Bridget (Al) Hill of Houston Texas; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home and Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am at Friendship Baptist Church, 201 Sherman St., Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 am, Pastor Gary R. Williams, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved