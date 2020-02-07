|
|
Edith G. Jurisic
(nee Smith)
Edith G. Jurisic â€œTootsâ€, age 91, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Joliet on December 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Cecil R. and Genevieve Smith.
Toots was a member of the Moose Lodge 300 in Joliet and the American Legion Post 1080. She liked to play cards and ran the Euchre tournament at Goose Lake for over 30 years. She enjoyed living in her home by the river watching the wildlife, spending time with her family, and loved to indulge in her favorite pastime of reading.
Toots is survived by her son, Robert (Cathy) Jurisic; daughter, Sheri (Kurt) Shoemaker; siblings, Elaine (the late Raymond) Scholtes, Patricia Kollman, and Bill (Sue) Smith; grandchildren, Kyle (Erika) Jurisic, Amanda (Shawn) Fisher, Daniel Roland, Lance Jackson, Emily (Kyle) Thompson, Maghan (Jon) Eplin, Elizabeth Jackson, Caitlyn Shoemaker, and Jennifer Shoemaker; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert M. Jurisic (1993); her parents; sister, Peggy (Edward) Gould; special aunt and uncle, Edith and Otto Hammerding; and special nephew, Rick Kollman.
As it was Toots' request, private funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the wonderful people at the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2020