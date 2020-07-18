1/1
Edith L. Haller
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith L. Haller

Edith L. Haller (nee Valerio), age 92, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Edith was born on December 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (nee Lenzie) Valerio. She was born and raised in Morris, IL.

Survived by her two daughters, Valerie Hall of Plainfield and Evonne (Michael) Rutz of Shorewood; one son, Richard T. Haller of Joliet; six grandchildren, Anthony (Samantha) Borrelli of Shorewood, Kathryn (Jason) Phillips of Joliet, John T. Hall of Plainfield, Gina Sowa of Shorewood, Joshua (Chelsea) Rutz of Lockport and Danielle Rutz of Shorewood; one sister, Rosemarie Enger of Naples, FL; six great grandsons, Spencer, Hayden and Parker Phillips and Nico, Rocco and Marco Borrelli; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years and the love of her Life, John T. Haller; one son, Robert J. Haller; her parents, Ernest and Rose Valerio; and one brother, Ernest Valerio Jr.

Edie worked as a hair stylist who owned and operated her own hair salon for over 60 years where her regular customers were more like part of her family. She was also a devout Catholic and was very active in her church, St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet, where she served Our Lord as a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD and RCIA classes for many years. She loved and accepted people and reached out to those in need.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved