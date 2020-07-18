Edith L. Haller
Edith L. Haller (nee Valerio), age 92, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Edith was born on December 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (nee Lenzie) Valerio. She was born and raised in Morris, IL.
Survived by her two daughters, Valerie Hall of Plainfield and Evonne (Michael) Rutz of Shorewood; one son, Richard T. Haller of Joliet; six grandchildren, Anthony (Samantha) Borrelli of Shorewood, Kathryn (Jason) Phillips of Joliet, John T. Hall of Plainfield, Gina Sowa of Shorewood, Joshua (Chelsea) Rutz of Lockport and Danielle Rutz of Shorewood; one sister, Rosemarie Enger of Naples, FL; six great grandsons, Spencer, Hayden and Parker Phillips and Nico, Rocco and Marco Borrelli; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years and the love of her Life, John T. Haller; one son, Robert J. Haller; her parents, Ernest and Rose Valerio; and one brother, Ernest Valerio Jr.
Edie worked as a hair stylist who owned and operated her own hair salon for over 60 years where her regular customers were more like part of her family. She was also a devout Catholic and was very active in her church, St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet, where she served Our Lord as a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD and RCIA classes for many years. She loved and accepted people and reached out to those in need.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway St., Joliet, IL from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
Arrangements have been handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com