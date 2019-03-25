The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Edith Mae Ware

Edith Mae Ware Obituary
Edith Mae Ware

Edith Mae Ware (Lewter), age 83, of Lockport, passed away Saturday March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of James Ware; loving mother of Roy Ware, James (Eileen) Ware, Charlotte (Boyd) Hampton; cherished grandmother of Danielle (Matt) Webb, Aimee Larsen, Jamie (Stephen) Baker, Kalep Hampton, Allyson Ware, Aaron Hampton, and Rachel Hampton; 5 Great grand-children and 1 great-great grandson; dear sister of Dorothy (late "Buster") Simmons and Marlene (J.L.) Nall; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Edith was preceded in death by her infant grandson, James Casey Ware; parents, William Jackson and Anne Lewter (Brown); and 6 sisters and 8 brothers.

The family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel 912 South Hamilton Lockport, IL 60441 on Wednesday March 27th, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 28th at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.

Info www.goodalememorialchapel.com or 815-838-1533
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
