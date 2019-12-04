The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

Services
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manhattan, IL
View Map
Edith Marie O'Connor


1927 - 2019
Edith Marie O'Connor Obituary
Edith Marie O'Connor

Born: October 7, 1927

Died: November 30, 2019

Edith Marie O'Connor, age 92, of Beaumont TX formerly of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Yaya House in Beaumont. Edith was born October 7, 1927 to Joseph and Edith O'Connor. Survived by her sister Patricia Fehrenbacher and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters Mary Dailey and Bernice Williams. Edith grew up in Manhattan, IL. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and St. Francis Academy in Joliet. She worked as an administrative assistant performing secretarial tasks and bookkeeping for her father and other building contractors in the area. Edith then worked for the Arsenal for many years and retired working for several priests in the Joliet Diocese. After retirement, Edith moved to the Naperville area with her two sisters Mary and Bernice. After many years in Naperville, she moved to Beaumont TX to be with her younger sister Patricia Fehrenbacher and her family. Edith was faithful in keeping in touch with her extended family members who will miss her dearly. A special thank you to niece, Patty Fehrenbacher for her exceptional care, time, and attention that she provided Edith these past years.

Mass of Christian burial for Edith will be at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manhattan. Family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan. Arrangements entrusted to Forsy the Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 4, 2019
