Edith Maxine (Norton) Smith
Edith Maxine Smith

(Nee Norton)

Age 80, late of Homer Glen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born and raised in Nebo, IL., and a resident of Homer Glen, IL., since 1962. Maxine retired from Walsh School District 92 after over 25 years of dedicated service. Member of First United Methodist Church, Lockport where she was a longtime choir member, and former member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Pleasant Hill, IL. Member of the Lockport Moose Lodge # 1557. She owned and operated Rosanna's Pizza in Homer Glen with her loving husband, Donald. Very active with the Boy Scouts, Mothers Club and Band Boosters. But above all else she cherished time spent with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Eva (Galloway) Norton; and one brother, William Norton.

Survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Don Smith; her children, Don (Katie) Smith and Jennifer Smith; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Hayden Smith; two sisters, Patricia (Richard) Joslin and Anna (Max) Brierton. Numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other cherished family members also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First United Methodist Church, Lockport in Maxine's name would be appreciated.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 10:00am until time of service at 12:00noon with Pastor Tammy Scott officiating. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Inurnment will be held at Green Pond Cemetery, Pearl, IL., at a later date.

*Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time.



Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
