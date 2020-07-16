Edna LeVon Peterson



Born: April 26, 1967



Died: July 9, 2020



Edna LeVon Peterson entered life on April 26, 1967, in Hammond, Indiana. She was greeted as the first child of Edward D. and Anna R. Peterson. After relocating to Joliet as a child, Edna attended Farragut Elementary, St. Peter's Lutheran, Gompers Jr. High, and Joliet Central High School. Also, Edna attended Joliet Junior College receiving her Associate Degree accompanied with certifications in Pharmacy, EKG, Phlebotomy, and Nursing.



Although Edna worked in different fields, her purpose was cemented in caring for others. She truly and deeply found joy in loving and caring for all people of different walks, statures, and ages in life. Edna had a heart of gold that was felt amongst everyone she came in contact with. Known to be direct, witty, and compassionate, Edna is loved by so many and will be missed immensely.



Edna departed from life on July 9, 2020, in her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward D. Peterson and Anna R. (Johnson) Williams; and son, DeJuan E. Rimmer.



Edna is survived by her children, Ray Robinson Jr., Ty Vonna P. Peterson, Lee W. James, Matthew Malinowski, and Suncerea L. Williams; only grandchild, Anthony W. Robinson; and her siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and host of claimed children.



Viewing will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mt. Ebal M.B. Church, 221 Cameron Ave.., Lockport, IL from 10:30AM to 12 Noon. Due to the global pandemic, only 50 people are allowed to congregate at once, so please be mindful of time. The funeral service will follow immediately after at 12PM and is limited to Edna's family.



Flower arrangements can be sent to Minor-Morris Funeral Home, 112 Richards Street, Joliet, Illinois 60433.





