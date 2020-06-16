Edna M. Kucharz
Edna M. Kucharz, (nee Shroba), age 88 of Lockport, passed away June 11, 2020. Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley Sr.; her parents Joseph and Anna Shroba; and one brother Edward Shroba.
Edna is survived by her loving children, Stan Jr. of Lockport, Karen (Jeff) Robbe of Tucson, AZ, Stephen (Elizabeth) of Glen Ellyn, Scott (Tamara) of Missouri City, TX, and Kathleen (James) Gamble of Mokena; seven grandchildren, Daniel and John Kucharz, Zachary and Jeremy Kucharz, Emily, Abigail, and Kyle Gamble; one brother, Daniel (Linda) Shroba; one sister Rose (John) Gromos; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mom was very active with senior events. She enjoyed activities such as bingo, sudoku, and attending concerts on Sunday evenings at Breidert Green and on Thursdays at Bicentennial Park in Joliet. (She loved to listen to the Joliet American Legion Band!) Mom enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren, specifically attending their sporting events. She was particularly adept at baking the Slovenian treat "potica", perfecting the process to an almost-science. Many were the recipients of her generous nature, especially during the holidays. She was also honored to be the first person to be inducted into the Lockport Chiropractic Lifetime Care Club.
Mom, you have left us with such wonderful memories that will remain in our hearts forever. We love and will miss you so much.
There will be a visitation held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport. Prayers at the funeral home Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. then to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport would be appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Edna M. Kucharz, (nee Shroba), age 88 of Lockport, passed away June 11, 2020. Edna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley Sr.; her parents Joseph and Anna Shroba; and one brother Edward Shroba.
Edna is survived by her loving children, Stan Jr. of Lockport, Karen (Jeff) Robbe of Tucson, AZ, Stephen (Elizabeth) of Glen Ellyn, Scott (Tamara) of Missouri City, TX, and Kathleen (James) Gamble of Mokena; seven grandchildren, Daniel and John Kucharz, Zachary and Jeremy Kucharz, Emily, Abigail, and Kyle Gamble; one brother, Daniel (Linda) Shroba; one sister Rose (John) Gromos; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mom was very active with senior events. She enjoyed activities such as bingo, sudoku, and attending concerts on Sunday evenings at Breidert Green and on Thursdays at Bicentennial Park in Joliet. (She loved to listen to the Joliet American Legion Band!) Mom enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren, specifically attending their sporting events. She was particularly adept at baking the Slovenian treat "potica", perfecting the process to an almost-science. Many were the recipients of her generous nature, especially during the holidays. She was also honored to be the first person to be inducted into the Lockport Chiropractic Lifetime Care Club.
Mom, you have left us with such wonderful memories that will remain in our hearts forever. We love and will miss you so much.
There will be a visitation held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport. Prayers at the funeral home Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. then to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport would be appreciated.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 16, 2020.