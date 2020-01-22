The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna M. Peterson Obituary
Edna M. Peterson

Born: March 4, 1933

Died: January 19, 2020

Edna M. Peterson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born to the late Oscar and Luella Langaas March 4, 1933.

Edna was a long time resident of Mokena, IL and served her community through volunteer work. Edna was an avid piano player and shared her music through lessons, church, and community.

Loving mother of Steve (Barbara) Peterson, George Peterson, Greg Peterson, and Linda (Mike) Lessard. Caring sister of Elaine Krakar. Cherished grandmother of Steve (Melissa) Peterson, Lee (Cassie) Peterson, Jeff Aguilar, Diana Williams, Patricia (Ryan) Dion, George Peterson III, Leanne (Luke) Field, Bret (Jess) Lessard, Beth Lessard, Justin Peterson, Joshua Peterson, and Jonathan Peterson. Proud great grandmother of 23, and great great grandmother of 1.

A spring memorial service will be posted in the future.

Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vandenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -