Edna M. Peterson
Born: March 4, 1933
Died: January 19, 2020
Edna M. Peterson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born to the late Oscar and Luella Langaas March 4, 1933.
Edna was a long time resident of Mokena, IL and served her community through volunteer work. Edna was an avid piano player and shared her music through lessons, church, and community.
Loving mother of Steve (Barbara) Peterson, George Peterson, Greg Peterson, and Linda (Mike) Lessard. Caring sister of Elaine Krakar. Cherished grandmother of Steve (Melissa) Peterson, Lee (Cassie) Peterson, Jeff Aguilar, Diana Williams, Patricia (Ryan) Dion, George Peterson III, Leanne (Luke) Field, Bret (Jess) Lessard, Beth Lessard, Justin Peterson, Joshua Peterson, and Jonathan Peterson. Proud great grandmother of 23, and great great grandmother of 1.
A spring memorial service will be posted in the future.
Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 22, 2020