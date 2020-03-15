The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:30 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Inurnment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery in their chapel.

Edna Mae McFarland


1945 - 2020
Edna Mae McFarland Obituary
Edna Mae McFarland

Edna Mae Pinky McFarland, age 74, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Pinky is survived by her beloved husband, Patrick McFarland; children, Rhonda (Lyle) Tucker, Tammy (William) Potter, Timothy (Jennifer) McFarland, Kenneth McFarland and Richard (Cherita) McFarland; daughter-in-law, Danette Holland-McFarland; grandchildren, Tera (Andrew) Hutten, Patrick (Casey) Butts, Danielle Derlinga, Sarah May McFarland, Steven (Holly) McFarland, and Amber McFarland; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, John, Landin, Collin, Matthew and Chrissy; sisters, Sharon Hrebec and Karen MacDonald; as well as, numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her son, William Billy McFarland; parents, William and Elizabeth Hrebec and sisters, Nancy Miller and BettyAnn Fay.

Pinky enjoyed playing BINGO, doing crossword puzzles, word searches and going to local casinos.

Her most cherished time was spent with family and friends. Pinky will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Edna's life will begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel at Tezak Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Road Joliet.

Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in their chapel. There will be no procession to the cemetery.

Obituary and tribute wall for Edna MaePinky McFarland at www.tezakfuneralhome.com or for information, 815-722-0524.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
