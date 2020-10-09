Edward Alvin Gilbertson
Edward Alvin Gilbertson, age 82, a resident of Joliet, IL and a former longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Amita Holy Family Medical Center of Des Plaines, IL.
Edward is survived by his loving children, Kristin (Rob) Trizna of Channahon, IL, Cynthia (Mike) Winterstein of Rothbury, MI, and Eric Gilbertson of Zephyrhills, FL,; his cherished grandchildren, Jael Waddick, Anna, Scott, and Jake Trizna, Nicole Piper, Kayla Murray, Brandon Winterstein, Caleb Gilbertson and nine great-grandchildren; and brother of Roger (the late Sharon) Gilbertson of Morris, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Geordenia Gilbertson; his loving wife, Judith A. Gilbertson, wedded for 54 years; and his son, Perry Gilbertson; and his grandchild Cody Gilbertson.
Ed will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will forever be remembered as the anchor of the family.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Edward life, memorial contributions may be directed to Heart of a Veteran, 823 Beaumont Drive, Naperville, IL 60540, USA 331-444-2983. All services will be private. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 s. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com