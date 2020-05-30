Edward F. Barnhardt
Edward F. "Bud" Barnhardt, age 80 years (20 years if you consider he was a leap year birth), passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Joliet on February 29, 1940. He was a Navy veteran. Retired as a Plant Supervisor after many years of service in the Tile Industry. He was an avid golfer and would have loved to play everyday.
Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet (nee Carugati) Barnhardt; four children, John Kolleen) Barnhardt , Tony (Carolyn) Barnhardt, Catherine (Asim) Aslam and Anne Barnhardt. Fourteen grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson (due in July), one great-grandson-in-law; one sister Bonnie Gerrettie; one brother, Don Barnhardt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine (nee Dillon) Barnhardt and one sister, Mary Kay Barnhardt.
Per Bud's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.
For information (815) 744-0022
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.