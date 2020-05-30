Edward F. Barnhardt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward F. Barnhardt

Edward F. "Bud" Barnhardt, age 80 years (20 years if you consider he was a leap year birth), passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Joliet on February 29, 1940. He was a Navy veteran. Retired as a Plant Supervisor after many years of service in the Tile Industry. He was an avid golfer and would have loved to play everyday.

Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet (nee Carugati) Barnhardt; four children, John Kolleen) Barnhardt , Tony (Carolyn) Barnhardt, Catherine (Asim) Aslam and Anne Barnhardt. Fourteen grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson (due in July), one great-grandson-in-law; one sister Bonnie Gerrettie; one brother, Don Barnhardt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine (nee Dillon) Barnhardt and one sister, Mary Kay Barnhardt.

Per Bud's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully accorded.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.

For information (815) 744-0022 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.chsfuneral.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an on-line condolence for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved