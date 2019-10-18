|
Edward Francis Jones
Edward Francis Jones (The Music Man, The Maestro, Dr. Jones, Mr. Jones, A Legend), age 87, was born in Morrisonville, IL and passed away on Monday, October 15, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his spouse, Rhonda Jurgel and children, Lynn (Michael) Spencer, Steven (Kari) Jones, Lea (Chris) Golick; his stepchildren Lynn (Tim) Smith and Lana Richards; his grandchildren, Connor Jones, Tyler Jones,Grace Golick, Audrey Nelson, Aidan Smith, Adam Smith and Hailey Richards; his brother, Paul Jones and sister, Kate Davis, sister-in-law Nancy Jones and nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred McCormick Jones and Alvador Jones; his brother, Gerald Jones, his sister, Mary Louise McCormick and brother-in-law, Pat McCormick.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953, performing with the Sixth Army Band in San Francisco, CA. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying.
Beginning in 1957, Edward Jones taught instrumental and choral music in the Plainfield School system, at all levels, including high school Theory and Harmony. He served as the Division Chairperson for Fine Arts at Plainfield High School and was Coordinator of Fine Arts for grades K-6. After retirement in 1994, Mr. Jones was the Band Director at Chaney Monge School in Crest Hill for seven years. He taught Band and General Music at St. Mary Immaculate Parish School in Plainfield retiring in 2006. Prior to coming to Plainfield, Mr. Jones was Graduate Assistant and Assistant Conductor of Bands at Illinois State University, where he received both Bachelor of Education and Master of Education degrees (Instrumental major, Choralminor).
Mr. Jones has had numerous conducting assignments and guest appearances, including Summer Sessions at the University of Illinois, Eastern Illinois University, and Western Illinois University. He has also served as clinician and adjudicator in both instrumental and choral areas. He sang with the Donald Armstrong Choral Ensemble, the Joliet Chamber Choir, the New Classic Singers, and currently sang with the Ecclesiastical Choral Society, the Naperville Men's Glee Club and the Joliet Junior College Chorale and Chamber Singers. Mr. Jones was a current voice student with Philip Spencer at JJC and has studied with Bruce Hall at Northwestern University. Edward directed the Plainfield Methodist church choir for 29 years. He conducted the Joliet Bicentennial Park "Pops" Band in Joliet for 17 years retiring in 2017. Edward served as District Chairperson and Secretary-Treasurer for the Illinois Grade School Music Association for 35 years, having just retired June 30, 2019. He was President of the Illinois Music Educators Association 1971-73 and State Chairman of the American School Band Directors Association 1969-70 and 1980-1984 and Past President and Past Treasurer of the Mid-America Competing Band Directors Association. Ed enjoyed attending CSO Concerts in the city with his good friend, Jim Fitzgerald. He loved Door County, WI and vacationed there every summer for years, enjoying family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday,October 20, 1:00 until 7:00 PM in the Auditorium at Plainfield Central High School, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Joliet Junior College Music Department, the Naperville Men's Glee Club or Plainfield Central High School Band.
Thank you to Dr. Kumar, Dr. Dandekar and their staff at the JOHA. A special thanks to Dr. Ramesh Patel who treated Ed for many years becoming a very close friend. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements. For information call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
