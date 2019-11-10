|
Edward J. Bowlan
"Jack" age 92, late of Lockport passed away peacefully, Friday November 8, 2019. Born in Lockport and a proud lifelong resident. Retired from UNOCAL Oil after 35 years of dedicated service. Former member of the AFL-CIO Union. United States Coast Guard Veteran.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (nee De Toffol) Bowlan; parents, Julian and Clara (nee Sievert) Bowlan.
Survived by his loving children, Michael, Dee De Schneider, Larry (Michelle), Lynn (Mike) Nelson and Danny (Lisa); nine grandchildren, Ryan and Claire Bowlan, Lacy (Alan) Henry, Blake Schneider, Julian and Brianna Bowlan, Brandan (Theresa) Bowlan, Jordan (Mason) Blacker and Seth Bowlan; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Genevieve Zupancic and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lockport would be appreciated.
A memorial gathering celebrating Edward's life will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 5:00pm until time of memorial service at 7:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019