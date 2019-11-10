The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Edward J. Bowlan

Edward J. Bowlan Obituary
Edward J. Bowlan

"Jack" age 92, late of Lockport passed away peacefully, Friday November 8, 2019. Born in Lockport and a proud lifelong resident. Retired from UNOCAL Oil after 35 years of dedicated service. Former member of the AFL-CIO Union. United States Coast Guard Veteran.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty (nee De Toffol) Bowlan; parents, Julian and Clara (nee Sievert) Bowlan.

Survived by his loving children, Michael, Dee De Schneider, Larry (Michelle), Lynn (Mike) Nelson and Danny (Lisa); nine grandchildren, Ryan and Claire Bowlan, Lacy (Alan) Henry, Blake Schneider, Julian and Brianna Bowlan, Brandan (Theresa) Bowlan, Jordan (Mason) Blacker and Seth Bowlan; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Genevieve Zupancic and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lockport would be appreciated.

A memorial gathering celebrating Edward's life will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 5:00pm until time of memorial service at 7:00pm.

Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or obtain direction at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
