O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:30 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Edward J. Daggett


1939 - 2020
Edward J. Daggett Obituary
Edward J. Daggett

Edward "Ed" J. Daggett, U.S. Navy Veteran, of Lockport passed away February 21, 2020. Ed retired in 1994 from the Lockport Fire Protection District after 25 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Lockport American Legion and the Lockport Moose Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward J. Sr. and Winifred (nee King); one son Michael Daggett.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife Doris (nee Crouse); two daughters, Laura (Brian) Daggett and Sherie (Bob) Hauck; one son, Lou (Keri) Crouse; six grandchildren, Brianna, Jessica (Sean), Rebecca (Erik), Jamie, Alec, and Austin (Hayley); and one great-grandchild, Riley.

A memorial gathering will take place Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com

Per Ed's wishes, cremation wishes were respectfully addressed.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
