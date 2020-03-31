|
|
Edward J. Krischel
Edward J. Krischel, age 55, of Joliet, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at home, with his family by his side.
Born March 30, 1964 in Streator, he was the son of Raymond and Dolores (Stenzel) Krischel.
Ed attended Wenona and Dwight schools and spent most of his career in the automotive service field.
Ed was an avid country music fan. He enjoyed the simple things in life, helping others, and spending time with family and friends. Ed touched the lives of many with his humor, wit and occasional sarcasm. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Maggie (Smith) Krischel; daughter, Leslie Krischel; siblings, Gerald (Jan) Krischel of Rutland, Susan (David "Poke") Delong of Dwight, Daniel (Kim) Krischel of Rutland, Ellen (Tim) Feddersen of Gardner, Mary (Jim) Gschwendtner of Dwight, Joseph (Paula) Krischel of Dwight, and Thomas Krischel of Dwight; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Krischel and Dolores Krischel; brother, Michael Krischel; and sister, Joan Krischel.
The family suggests memorials in honor of Ed may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, , or to a .
Services for Edward Krischel will be private.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave online condolences, post a special memory or share a favorite story.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020