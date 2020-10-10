1/2
Edward J. Rodgers
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Rodgers

Age 78, of Joliet, IL passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020. He was born February 11, 1942 to the late Josephine (nee Loetscher) and Stephen "Buster" Rodgers in Joliet. He was raised on Woodruff Road, not far from Bonnie (nee Lyons) his future wife.

Ed proudly served his Country as a member of the U.S. Army during the VietNam war having received several citations including a Bronze Star for meritorious service.

In addition to his beloved wife of 54 years, he is also survived by his daughters, Susan Rodgers, Gina (James) Studer and Christine (Robert Jr.) Skoien; son, Jeffery (Sarah) Rodgers; grandchildren, Stephanie (Steve) Adams, Diamond Minor, Jonathan Studer, Andrea Law, Alex Law, and Ashley Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Adams, Kaitlyn Adams, Jaxon Benavides and Landyn Benavides; siblings, Louis (Judy Mork) Rodgers, Cathy (John) Colonna, JoAnne Anderson, Steve Rodgers, Penny (Late Ted II) Nardin, Myrtle Boex, Jim (Marie Martin) Rodgers and Bill (Angela O'Brien) Rodgers. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, JoAnn (late John) Juricich and Linda Rodgers, as well as several nieces, nephews and special family friend, Loren Melancon.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Rodgers; his parents, Josephine and Stephen "Buster" Rodgers and brother, Dwaine Rodgers.

Ed, a retired carpenter, was a member of Local #174 for many years. He loved the outdoors, could fix most anything, but most of all, enjoyed being around his family. He also volunteered for the Joliet Police Department Handicap Spotters and Child Passenger Safety Seat Programs.

As it was Ed's wish cremation rites have been accorded. At a future date, when we can all gather again, a celebration of Ed's life will take place as well as Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved