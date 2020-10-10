Edward J. Rodgers
Age 78, of Joliet, IL passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020. He was born February 11, 1942 to the late Josephine (nee Loetscher) and Stephen "Buster" Rodgers in Joliet. He was raised on Woodruff Road, not far from Bonnie (nee Lyons) his future wife.
Ed proudly served his Country as a member of the U.S. Army during the VietNam war having received several citations including a Bronze Star for meritorious service.
In addition to his beloved wife of 54 years, he is also survived by his daughters, Susan Rodgers, Gina (James) Studer and Christine (Robert Jr.) Skoien; son, Jeffery (Sarah) Rodgers; grandchildren, Stephanie (Steve) Adams, Diamond Minor, Jonathan Studer, Andrea Law, Alex Law, and Ashley Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Adams, Kaitlyn Adams, Jaxon Benavides and Landyn Benavides; siblings, Louis (Judy Mork) Rodgers, Cathy (John) Colonna, JoAnne Anderson, Steve Rodgers, Penny (Late Ted II) Nardin, Myrtle Boex, Jim (Marie Martin) Rodgers and Bill (Angela O'Brien) Rodgers. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, JoAnn (late John) Juricich and Linda Rodgers, as well as several nieces, nephews and special family friend, Loren Melancon.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Rodgers; his parents, Josephine and Stephen "Buster" Rodgers and brother, Dwaine Rodgers.
Ed, a retired carpenter, was a member of Local #174 for many years. He loved the outdoors, could fix most anything, but most of all, enjoyed being around his family. He also volunteered for the Joliet Police Department Handicap Spotters and Child Passenger Safety Seat Programs.
As it was Ed's wish cremation rites have been accorded. At a future date, when we can all gather again, a celebration of Ed's life will take place as well as Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
