Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Edward Konopasek Jr.


1942 - 2019
Edward Konopasek Jr. Obituary
Edward Konopasek Jr.

Edward Konopasek Jr., of Morris, formerly of Joliet, passed away at his residence, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Age 76.

Survived by his daughter Kathy (Jim) McClelland and son Joe (Julie) Konopasek. Ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his siblings Audrie Jones-Frye, Esther (Floyd) Rutledge, Dennis G. (Barbara) Konopasek, Kenneth (Eva) Konopasek, Ruth Mitchell and sister in law Angela Konopasek. Also numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Donna Konopasek, son Edward M. Konopasek, his parents Edward and Violet Konopasek, siblings David Konopasek, Caroline V. (Gene) Hunt, Bruce Konopasek and his beloved dog Ozzie.

Proud Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. Edward loved all animals especially his dogs. He had a passion for fishing, eagles and collecting coins. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet, Saturday, September 7th at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be appreciated. Inurnment will be held Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
