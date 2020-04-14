|
Edward L. Faloona Jr.
Edward L. Faloona Jr., of Manhattan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. Edward will be available to be viewed from your automobile on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home from 2-6:00 P.M. Family members will be present to acknowledge your sympathies. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. To leave the family E-condolences, please visit our website at www.forsythegouldfh.com Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020