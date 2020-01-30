|
Edward L. Lake Jr.
"Ed", age 84, late of Lockport passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Chicago, raised in the Beverly neighborhood and a resident of Lockport since 2001. Retired from Ryerson Steel, Chicago after many years of dedicated service. Member of St. Joseph Church, Lockport, he was a United States Navy Reservist, an avid bowler on many leagues at strike and spare for many years and president of the Broken Arrow Townhome Association.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Lake (2018); parents, Edward Sr. and Julia Lake; brothers-in-law, Ron, Frank Jr. and Ed Santor; and sister-in-law, Rita (Ed) Moltzan.
Survived by his two loving children, Christopher (Christine) Lake of Manhattan and Samana (Charlie) Lake of Rochester, N.Y., five adored grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Anne and Gen Santor.
Per Edward's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 12:00 noon until 2:00pm. Everyone will meet at St. Joseph Church 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, IL., 60441 on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00am for a Memorial Mass at 10:00am celebrating Ed's life. Inurnment immediately following Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020