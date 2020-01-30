The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
410 S. Jefferson St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Lake Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Lake Jr. Obituary
Edward L. Lake Jr.

"Ed", age 84, late of Lockport passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Chicago, raised in the Beverly neighborhood and a resident of Lockport since 2001. Retired from Ryerson Steel, Chicago after many years of dedicated service. Member of St. Joseph Church, Lockport, he was a United States Navy Reservist, an avid bowler on many leagues at strike and spare for many years and president of the Broken Arrow Townhome Association.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Lake (2018); parents, Edward Sr. and Julia Lake; brothers-in-law, Ron, Frank Jr. and Ed Santor; and sister-in-law, Rita (Ed) Moltzan.

Survived by his two loving children, Christopher (Christine) Lake of Manhattan and Samana (Charlie) Lake of Rochester, N.Y., five adored grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Anne and Gen Santor.

Per Edward's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 12:00 noon until 2:00pm. Everyone will meet at St. Joseph Church 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, IL., 60441 on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00am for a Memorial Mass at 10:00am celebrating Ed's life. Inurnment immediately following Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -