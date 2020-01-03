|
Edward Lucas Jr.
Edward Lucas Jr., age 71, passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at home with family by his side. Born March 5, 1948 and a lifelong resident of Joliet. Edward was a graduate and basketball star of L.T.H.S. And was retired truck driver.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Alice (nee Gooch); nine children, Edward III, Jamain Sr. and Lisa Lucas, Beverlyann, Lisa and Tyrone Caldwell, James Gooch, Brenda Sherman and Carolyn Simspon
Visitation & Funeral services will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at: Holy Temple Church, 16 Union St., Joliet. Visitation 1:00 p.m., funeral service begins at 2:00 p.m. Officiating: Rev. Zeke Gates
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020