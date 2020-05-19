Edward P. Larkin
Age 79, of Shorewood, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. He was born in Joliet on June 1, 1940, the son of the late Edward F. (1987) and Margaret (nee Cronin) (1956) Larkin. He was a lifelong Troy Township Farmer, working alongside his father his whole life. Ed was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for many years.
Survived by his sister, Catherine (Robert) Kuzma of Joliet; he was the beloved uncle of Robert (Lilli) Kuzma, Jean Kuzma, Jane (Daniel) Fahrner, William Kuzma, Margaret (Keith) Warning, Mary Ellen (Vic) Reato, Steve (Annette) Vertin, Thomas (Diane) Vertin, and Joseph (Sue) Vertin.
Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lucille (Steven) Vertin.
Due to the corona virus pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Memorials in his name to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home would be appreciated.
Funeral Arrangements under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.