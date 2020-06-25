Edward Peter Haak
Edward Peter Haak, age 77, passed away at his home in Channahon on Sunday, June 21st, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
Edward was a healthy 13-pound baby, born on May 8th, 1943, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Edward and Loretta (nee Shlucer) Haak. He attended Harper High School in Chicago, IL, where he met his high school sweetheart, Grace Jines, at the age of 14. Six years later they would begin their lives together as husband and wife. After he graduated in 1961, he went on and received his Bachelor's Degree from Chicago State Teachers College, and then his Master's Degree in History.
Edward enjoyed a long rewarding career as a teacher at Edwards Elementary School in Chicago. He retired in 2002 after over 35 years of inspiring and mentoring hundreds of children that had the privilege of being in his classroom. After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions and selling items on eBay. Always an outdoorsman, his passions included fishing up in Alma, WI on the Mississippi River, coaching and watching(specialized in pitching) girls softball, and tending to his beautiful garden at home.
Aside from his wife, children, and grandchildren, Edward had many things he was proud of: achieving the rank of Eagle Scout by the age of 20 was at the top of that list.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Grace Jule (nee Jines) Haak; three children, Eric Haak of Chicago, IL, Jessica (David) Frawley of Bridgeview, IL, and Sarah Fahey of Oak Forest, IL; his grandchildren, Michael, Jamie, and Cooper Fahey, and Sophia and David Frawley; and one brother, Dennis Haak.
Visitation for Edward Peter Haak will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 24500 S. Navajo Dr, Channahon, IL 60410 from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Due to restrictions, masks are required and all friends and relatives are asked to enter the church through the East Entrance, door #4. As it was his request, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name sent to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607, would be appreciated.
For information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Edward Peter Haak, age 77, passed away at his home in Channahon on Sunday, June 21st, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
Edward was a healthy 13-pound baby, born on May 8th, 1943, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Edward and Loretta (nee Shlucer) Haak. He attended Harper High School in Chicago, IL, where he met his high school sweetheart, Grace Jines, at the age of 14. Six years later they would begin their lives together as husband and wife. After he graduated in 1961, he went on and received his Bachelor's Degree from Chicago State Teachers College, and then his Master's Degree in History.
Edward enjoyed a long rewarding career as a teacher at Edwards Elementary School in Chicago. He retired in 2002 after over 35 years of inspiring and mentoring hundreds of children that had the privilege of being in his classroom. After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions and selling items on eBay. Always an outdoorsman, his passions included fishing up in Alma, WI on the Mississippi River, coaching and watching(specialized in pitching) girls softball, and tending to his beautiful garden at home.
Aside from his wife, children, and grandchildren, Edward had many things he was proud of: achieving the rank of Eagle Scout by the age of 20 was at the top of that list.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Grace Jule (nee Jines) Haak; three children, Eric Haak of Chicago, IL, Jessica (David) Frawley of Bridgeview, IL, and Sarah Fahey of Oak Forest, IL; his grandchildren, Michael, Jamie, and Cooper Fahey, and Sophia and David Frawley; and one brother, Dennis Haak.
Visitation for Edward Peter Haak will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 24500 S. Navajo Dr, Channahon, IL 60410 from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Due to restrictions, masks are required and all friends and relatives are asked to enter the church through the East Entrance, door #4. As it was his request, cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name sent to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607, would be appreciated.
For information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.