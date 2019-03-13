|
Edward Samuel Serdar
Edward Samuel Serdar, of Plainfield IL, age 80, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and Samuel Serdar; his brother, John Serdar; and his sister, Mary Edwards.
Survived by his loving wife, Nancy Serdar and three children, Leslee Serdar, Luminara Serdar, Loren Marie (Chris Amaker); two grandsons, Brandon Allen and Noah Serdar. Survived by his brother, Richard (Deanna) Serdar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield IL on March 24, 2019 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm with a service commencing at 5:30pm.
