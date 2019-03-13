The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Serdar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Samuel Serdar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Samuel Serdar Obituary
Edward Samuel Serdar

Edward Samuel Serdar, of Plainfield IL, age 80, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and Samuel Serdar; his brother, John Serdar; and his sister, Mary Edwards.

Survived by his loving wife, Nancy Serdar and three children, Leslee Serdar, Luminara Serdar, Loren Marie (Chris Amaker); two grandsons, Brandon Allen and Noah Serdar. Survived by his brother, Richard (Deanna) Serdar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield IL on March 24, 2019 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm with a service commencing at 5:30pm.

(andersonmemorialhomes.com)

(815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Home
Download Now