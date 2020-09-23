Edwin Cabey
Edwin Cabey, age 90, died on September 22, 2020 due to COVID-related pneumonia. Born in Montserrat in the West Indies, he lived in Rome, England, Chicago, and made Joliet his home. He was a priest, theologian, professor, husband, father, attorney, friend, and avid golfer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Julia, his children, Monica and John Matthew, and his grandchildren, Dylan, Eva, Khadijah, and Zoe.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Funeral Services Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Family and friends can view the services by visiting Edwin's tribute wall at www.bgsfuneralhome.com
and clicking on live webcast. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the United Negro College Fund Chicago at www.UNCF.org
would be appreciated.