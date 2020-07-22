1/1
Edwin D. Gibson
Edwin D. Gibson

Edwin D. Gibson, age 86, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Survived by his children, Richard (Roselyn Gas) Gibson Sr. and Wendy (Michael) Stirewalt; his son-in-law, Michael Lyday; his sister-in-law, Pattie Craven; his grandchildren, Richard (Brenda) Gibson Jr., Jennifer Gibson, Dean (Sierra) Vander Zanden, Cody (Makayla) Gibson, Briann (Justin) Nelson, Nathan Lyday, Karrah (Brenton) Lyday, Laura (Travis) Halstead and Lisa (Ryan) Offerman; 16 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; his sister, Nancy McKinney; his brothers, George (Mary) Gibson, Dave (Robbie) Gibson, Robert (Mary) Gibson and Raymond (Arlene) Gibson and a special dear friend, Anietra Brucker. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his wife, Emma Mae Gibson; his children, James R. Gibson and Tami Gibson Lyday, his parents, Robert (Louise) Gibson; his brother, Donald Gibson; daughter-in-law, Susan Shaw Gibson and his brother-in-law, Marvin McKinney

Edwin was born in Joliet, IL on August 18, 1933. He retired after 44 years at the EJ&E Railroad. Edwin enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services for Edwin Gibson will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet IL. Interment will be held at Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2:00p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Ami Schroeder
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Susan Lyday
July 22, 2020
Condolences to the family of Ed. Good to have been an indirect part of the family. Father-in-law and mother-in-law of Tami, deceased daughter of Ed, our son Mike's wife. Blessings to all!
Henri/Jerry Lyday
Family
