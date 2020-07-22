Edwin D. Gibson
Edwin D. Gibson, age 86, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Survived by his children, Richard (Roselyn Gas) Gibson Sr. and Wendy (Michael) Stirewalt; his son-in-law, Michael Lyday; his sister-in-law, Pattie Craven; his grandchildren, Richard (Brenda) Gibson Jr., Jennifer Gibson, Dean (Sierra) Vander Zanden, Cody (Makayla) Gibson, Briann (Justin) Nelson, Nathan Lyday, Karrah (Brenton) Lyday, Laura (Travis) Halstead and Lisa (Ryan) Offerman; 16 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; his sister, Nancy McKinney; his brothers, George (Mary) Gibson, Dave (Robbie) Gibson, Robert (Mary) Gibson and Raymond (Arlene) Gibson and a special dear friend, Anietra Brucker. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his wife, Emma Mae Gibson; his children, James R. Gibson and Tami Gibson Lyday, his parents, Robert (Louise) Gibson; his brother, Donald Gibson; daughter-in-law, Susan Shaw Gibson and his brother-in-law, Marvin McKinney
Edwin was born in Joliet, IL on August 18, 1933. He retired after 44 years at the EJ&E Railroad. Edwin enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Funeral services for Edwin Gibson will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet IL. Interment will be held at Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2:00p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com