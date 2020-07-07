1/1
Edwin G. Woodcock Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin G. Woodcock Sr

Edwin G. "Ed" Woodcock Sr. 90, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet.

Ed was born on a farm in, New Lenox, to the late George G. and Gertrude (nee Mattes) Woodcock.

Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Marvel (nee Cantu); loving father of Marcy (Richard) Simon, Marvis "Kitten" Hanbaum, and the late "Ted" Edwin Woodcock Jr, and twins that preceded him in death; cherished grandfather of Adam (Harmony) Woodcock, Heather (Nathan Meyer) Hanbaum, Nick (Katie) Simon, and Tony Simon; proud great grandfather of Logan and Max Woodcock; his favorite sister-in-law Terry Cantu; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters.

Ed was a carpenter and owner of Lincolnwood Construction in New Lenox for 50 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd. New Lenox, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4pm ? 8pm. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox will be private. Social distancing and wearing of masks are MANDATORY for those in attendance. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved