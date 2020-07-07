Edwin G. Woodcock Sr
Edwin G. "Ed" Woodcock Sr. 90, of Joliet, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet.
Ed was born on a farm in, New Lenox, to the late George G. and Gertrude (nee Mattes) Woodcock.
Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Marvel (nee Cantu); loving father of Marcy (Richard) Simon, Marvis "Kitten" Hanbaum, and the late "Ted" Edwin Woodcock Jr, and twins that preceded him in death; cherished grandfather of Adam (Harmony) Woodcock, Heather (Nathan Meyer) Hanbaum, Nick (Katie) Simon, and Tony Simon; proud great grandfather of Logan and Max Woodcock; his favorite sister-in-law Terry Cantu; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Ed was a carpenter and owner of Lincolnwood Construction in New Lenox for 50 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd. New Lenox, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4pm ? 8pm. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox will be private. Social distancing and wearing of masks are MANDATORY for those in attendance. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com