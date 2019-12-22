|
|
Edwin R. Mijares
Edwin R. Mijares, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 60.
Survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy Mijares; his children, Jessica (Hampton Marlowe) Mijares, Erin Mijares and Michael (Cora Rueble) Mijares; his mother, Aurora Mijares; his brother, Gerry Mijares and his sister, Rose (John) Bate. Several dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo Mijares
A memorial visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019