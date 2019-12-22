The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Edwin R. Mijares Obituary
Edwin R. Mijares

Edwin R. Mijares, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 60.

Survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy Mijares; his children, Jessica (Hampton Marlowe) Mijares, Erin Mijares and Michael (Cora Rueble) Mijares; his mother, Aurora Mijares; his brother, Gerry Mijares and his sister, Rose (John) Bate. Several dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo Mijares

A memorial visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019
